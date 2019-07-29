Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,265,000 after purchasing an additional 408,673 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,746,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,576 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741,954. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52.

