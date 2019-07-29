Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $223.67

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $223.67 and last traded at $222.93, with a volume of 528805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

