Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,398,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,626 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,969.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,405 shares during the period. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $103,555,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,591.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 975,736 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,797,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,641,000 after acquiring an additional 805,312 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.29 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

