Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,734,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $963,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,625,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $337,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,645. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

