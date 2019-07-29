Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,873,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,476,000 after acquiring an additional 252,396 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 756.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 162,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.91. 1,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

