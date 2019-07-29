Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Position Lowered by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 1.3% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.97% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $144.56. 35,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,071. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.03.

