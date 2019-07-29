Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.36–0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $61-62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.22 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.93–0.9 EPS.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.38. The company had a trading volume of 569,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.80 and a beta of 1.01. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $78.93.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.52.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 42,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $3,076,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,713,505.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.