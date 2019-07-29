Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.80. Vecima Networks shares last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.73 million and a P/E ratio of 808.18.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.