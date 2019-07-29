Versant Capital Management Inc Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

