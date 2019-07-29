Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.02

Virginia National Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:VABK)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.02 and traded as low as $36.05. Virginia National Bankshares shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 37,202 shares.

In other news, Director William D. Jr. Dittmar bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $164,475.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that offers a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through two segments, the Bank and VNB Wealth. It provides checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

