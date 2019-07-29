Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.50. 291,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,835. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $183.99. The firm has a market cap of $366.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

