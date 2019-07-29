Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €210.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €182.28 ($211.95).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €155.26 ($180.53) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a twelve month high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

