VoteCoin (VOT) Achieves Market Cap of $60,226.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 249.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 172% against the dollar. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. VoteCoin has a market cap of $60,226.00 and approximately $904.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00707910 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00196283 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00073749 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003804 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000470 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 60,084,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

