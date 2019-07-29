Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.87

Shares of Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $1.95. Voxeljet shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 2,184 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VJET shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Voxeljet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $44.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.93.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $6.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voxeljet AG will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voxeljet stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 8.93% of Voxeljet worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Voxeljet Company Profile (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.