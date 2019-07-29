Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Set at $142.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) received a $142.00 price objective from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,620 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.44.

VMC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.88. 141,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $82.52 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total value of $180,402.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,553.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 819.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 33,422 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 75.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

