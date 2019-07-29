Wagerr Hits Market Cap of $10.59 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Wagerr has a total market cap of $10.59 million and $41,230.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00020277 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000154 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,532,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,153,338 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

