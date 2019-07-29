Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Reduced by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 84,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Walt Disney by 20.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 11,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 71,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $146.45. 7,368,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $145.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

