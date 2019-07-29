Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys New Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,741. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 60.81%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.