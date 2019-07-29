Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,762,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR traded down $35.83 on Monday, reaching $3,273.98. 1,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,582.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,402.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $8.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. NVR’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $49.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 206.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,440.67.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,270.00, for a total transaction of $3,270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,298.44, for a total transaction of $23,418,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,478,214.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,520 shares of company stock valued at $80,581,181. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

