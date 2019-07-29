Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $23.58 Million Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,043 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising comprises 2.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $23,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 169.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 63.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,552,597.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAMR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,184. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $384.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

