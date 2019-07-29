Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXO. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

In other Concho Resources news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

