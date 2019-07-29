Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,365 shares during the period. Colliers International Group accounts for approximately 4.0% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 1.32% of Colliers International Group worth $36,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colliers International Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Colliers International Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.97. 6,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,595. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

