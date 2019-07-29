Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 25,007 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.06% of Post worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 2,145.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Post by 1,283.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

POST traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,998. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.63. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $83.88 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.30 ($87.56) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.45.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

