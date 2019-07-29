Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 13,833 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for 1.3% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 162.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.02. The company had a trading volume of 886,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,325. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $85.19 and a twelve month high of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on THUNDER BRDG AC/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Williams Capital set a $165.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.18, for a total transaction of $560,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,137,063.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,505. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

