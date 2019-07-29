Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 77,500 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 52.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,500 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 63,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,477,000 after purchasing an additional 366,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,144,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 259,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,706. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.84. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Buckingham Research set a $34.00 price target on Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

