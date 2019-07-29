Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Announces Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 10.89%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Waste Connections updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.15. The stock had a trading volume of 972,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,793. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.25 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

