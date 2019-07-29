Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 42,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Waste Management by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,887. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $240.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.30.

WM opened at $118.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.22 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

