WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.29.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.24. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

