WBI Investments Inc. Invests $540,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $44,238,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,904,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,112,000 after purchasing an additional 438,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,448,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,283,000 after purchasing an additional 260,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at $4,886,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $239,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,445.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $834,940. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRI stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.12. 5,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,110. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $132.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.26.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.