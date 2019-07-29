WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 60,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,604.8% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 140.4% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $89.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $42,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $103,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,068 shares in the company, valued at $19,555,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,722 shares of company stock worth $653,055. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

