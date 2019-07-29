We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.09. 347,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,845. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

