Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $8.07 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $939,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $277,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $348,000.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,570. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $110.67.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

