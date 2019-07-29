Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 114,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,424,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after acquiring an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,757,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,387,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $249.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

