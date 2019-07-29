WeAreSatoshi Trading Down 9.8% This Week (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. WeAreSatoshi has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeAreSatoshi alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.01108945 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001342 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000539 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About WeAreSatoshi

WSX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi.

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeAreSatoshi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeAreSatoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeAreSatoshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.