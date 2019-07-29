Webjet (ASX:WEB) Trading 1.2% Higher

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$13.94 ($9.89) and last traded at A$13.86 ($9.83), 416,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 722,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$13.69 ($9.71).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$13.79.

About Webjet (ASX:WEB)

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

