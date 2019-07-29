Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BMC Stock (BMCH)

BMC Stock (NASDAQ: BMCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/26/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

7/25/2019 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

7/19/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/15/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

7/12/2019 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

7/3/2019 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/2/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

6/18/2019 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/11/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ BMCH traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 239,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04.

Get BMC Stock Holdings Inc alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $825.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.04 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Flitman bought 9,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in BMC Stock by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BMC Stock by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in BMC Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.