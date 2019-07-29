Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daily Journal Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,004,580,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,635,000 after acquiring an additional 947,264 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,452,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,745,860. The stock has a market cap of $221.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

