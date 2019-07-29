Wells Fargo & Co Trims Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Target Price to $105.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an in-line rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.66 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.41.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of APH opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.19. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 430,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $42,767,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.