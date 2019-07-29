Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,924,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the June 15th total of 1,796,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 5.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,801,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,781,000 after purchasing an additional 352,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Wesco Aircraft by 20.0% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,414,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 235,603 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAIR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.90. 12,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,158. Wesco Aircraft has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

