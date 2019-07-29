WestEnd Advisors LLC Takes $33.69 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 661,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,689,000. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.9% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 230.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 83.5% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,275,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,206. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $1,519,687.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,173.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,099.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,726 shares of company stock worth $16,996,023. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

