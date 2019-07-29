Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd Sells 4,804 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern accounts for 4.8% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $123,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,529.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $173,930.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,727 shares of company stock worth $2,175,891. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.83. 18,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,910. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

