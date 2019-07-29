Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 950.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,327 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 786,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,595,000 after buying an additional 117,942 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 27.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 459,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 123.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,831,000 after buying an additional 767,373 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 90,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $273,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,800.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,435.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,608. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

