Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 319 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.73.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total value of $46,313.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,991.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 478 shares of company stock worth $549,005 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $15.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,234.97. 1,383,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $970.11 and a 12-month high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $868.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

