Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 93,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $75.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

