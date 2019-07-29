WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 24,061 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Olin were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 99.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,733,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $39,321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Olin by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,338,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,351,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $9,168,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $18,793,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.58. 1,331,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,789. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $228,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $435,810.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,491.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

