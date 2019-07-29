WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,338 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $52,686,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 966,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,565,000 after purchasing an additional 265,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,758,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,805,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,300. Toro Co has a 1-year low of $52.97 and a 1-year high of $75.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sidoti set a $147.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Toro news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $199,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,829.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

