WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $730,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,883,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,434,000 after purchasing an additional 68,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,570,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,070 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,832,000 after purchasing an additional 148,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,956,000 after purchasing an additional 353,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 450,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point set a $52.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 97,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,800. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $80.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

