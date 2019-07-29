WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,944,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,787 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 10,154,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,278,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 549,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,412,000. Institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Saltzman bought 14,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,138.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $647,857.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Sloves bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,858.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 116,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46. New Residential Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $423.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

