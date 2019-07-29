WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 156,606 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 156,606 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Banner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.85.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.29. 8,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,396. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.07. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $108.25 and a 1-year high of $173.44.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $257,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $7,773,040.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,426 shares of company stock worth $45,783,035 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

