Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of WETF opened at $6.32 on Monday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $979.94 million, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.24.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 79,365 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $496,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 221.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,982,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,133,000 after buying an additional 3,430,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,934,000 after buying an additional 131,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,460,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,361,000 after buying an additional 1,174,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WETF. Northland Securities set a $9.00 target price on KushCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

